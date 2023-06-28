Crews respond to Chavez Fire in Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews are responding to the Chavez Fire in the Sandia Mountains which started with a lightning strike reported Wednesday morning.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the fire is around a tenth of an acre in size just west of the Cienega Recreation Area and just off Sandia Crest Road. It is burning in timber and is 0% contained.

Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest and Bernalillo County are trying to suppress the fire. No communities are threatened so authorities haven’t issued any evacuations.

Temperatures in the area are expected to reach 90°. West winds of around 5-10 mph will turn into southwest winds of around 10-15 mph. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Smoke may be visible from Albuquerque, Tijeras, Edgewood, Moriarty and communities within a 50-mile radius. For more info on air quality, click here.