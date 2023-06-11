Crews respond to smoke smell at Flix Brewhouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fire crews responded to Flix Brewhouse in Albuquerque Sunday afternoon.

AFR Spokesperson Lt. Jason Fejer says rescue crews were dispatched to the movie theater “for a smell of smoke.” He says crews suspected a mechanical issue with the HVAC on the roof.

Fejer says no active fire was found, and all crews have cleared the scene.

KOB 4 talked to a person off camera who was watching a movie when the alarms went off. They say they were asked to evacuate and got a full refund.

They say they couldn’t see or smell any smoke, and the situation was ongoing for about 30 minutes.

KOB 4 reached out to Flix Brewhouse who said “we have no comment at this time.”

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.