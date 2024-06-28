Crews respond to lightning-caused fire in Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews are now responding to a lightning-caused fire that reportedly started Thursday in the Sandia Mountains.

The fire was first reported Thursday evening as some thunderstorms rolled through. The New Mexico Forestry Division responded and then reportedly disengaged as weather conditions were too rough for firefighters to get to where the fire started.

The fire reportedly started on U.S. Forest Service land, just south of Placitas in the north area of the Sandia Ranger District of the Cibola National Forest within Sandoval County.

Three engines are responding to the fire. Crews requested additional resources, including a Type 2 helicopter with a repel unit.

There is no containment on the fire. However, the fire isn’t threatening any communities as of Friday at 11:30 a.m.

If you live in and around Placitas and Bernalillo, you may see smoke.