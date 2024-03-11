Crews responding to brush fire south of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large smoke plume has been spotted south of Albuquerque. Multiple fire departments are on the scene.

According to early reports, the fire is on or near Isleta Pueblo, burning in the bosque and efforts are underway to prevent the fire from spreading west of the Rail Runner tracks.

Rail Runner Service at Isleta Pueblo station has been disrupted, and buses are transporting passengers to Los Lunas and Belen.

