Crews stop La Cuesta Fire near Alto from spreading

ALTO, N.M. — Wildfire season is getting started. Crews with several agencies were dispatched to the La Cuesta Fire just north of Alto Friday afternoon.

The grass fire is estimated at 25 acres and is burning on private land. Two structures were threatened but crews were able to stop that fire from spreading any further. Crews are now working on the mop-up process.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No evacuations were ordered.