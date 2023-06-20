Crews working to suppress fire north of Silver City

SILVER CITY, N.M. — A wildfire is burning about 7 miles north of Silver City. It has been named the Rico Fire.

The smoke plume is being detected on Doppler. The fire is estimated to be around 40 acres in size.

Multiple agencies are responding with multiple resources, including air tankers.

According to State Forestry, crews are working to catch it as quickly as possible. Red Flag weather is also causing high winds from the southwest.

*UPDATE: NM-LCD reports a 2+ acre wildfire burning about 7 miles north of Silver City. It has been named the #RicoFire. There are several firefighting aircraft working to suppress the fire. The smoke plume is now being detected on Doppler. The latest details on @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/W4WiwzYzz9 — Eddie Garcia (@EddieGarciaKOB) June 20, 2023