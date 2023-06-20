Crews working to suppress fire north of Silver City

By KOB

SILVER CITY, N.M. — A wildfire is burning about 7 miles north of Silver City. It has been named the Rico Fire.

The smoke plume is being detected on Doppler. The fire is estimated to be around 40 acres in size.

Multiple agencies are responding with multiple resources, including air tankers.

According to State Forestry, crews are working to catch it as quickly as possible. Red Flag weather is also causing high winds from the southwest.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.