Crime increase seen at a NE Albuquerque apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One crime scene outside your home is worrying but it’s become a trend for residents at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

At the Arioso Apartments, there have been a series of violent crimes near the complex this year alone.

In May, police say an Uber driver and his passenger were attacked by Adrian Garcia. Garcia allegedly pulled a gun on them and shot the passenger.

Back then, neighbors said they weren’t surprised to hear about the incident.

“Not very surprising with all the stuff that we’ve had happening here,” one neighbor said. “We’ve got a bunch of homeless people that have been staying around here doing drugs in the buildings and just not very great.”

In August, more crime scene tape went up. This time, it was a SWAT standoff as police tried to arrest Kellie Shugart. Police connected her to at least 17 burglaries this summer.

A business owner, targeted by Shugart, says she was glad to see her off the streets and away from her stores.

“It’s frightening to walk into a business in the morning that’s had windows removed and ransacked and burglarized. It definitely gives people an unsteady feeling,” business owner Jessica Carothers said.

As Wednesday turned into Thanksgiving Thursday, neighbors at the Arioso Apartments were looking at police lights and crime tape again.

Albuquerque police say this violence started with a shots-fired call they responded to around midnight. That’s when they found a man shot in the chest. He’s now in critical condition at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, yet, in this latest chapter of violence for the Arioso Apartments.