Police: Armed teen attacked man, threatened others at Rail Runner stop

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. — A 19-year-old is facing charges for allegedly attacking a man and threatening others Sunday night at the U.S. 550 Rail Runner Express stop in Sandoval County.

According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Santiago Crispin is accused of slamming a man to the ground and punching him, then threatening bystanders who tried to help the victim.

After one of the bystanders separated Crispin and the victim, Crispin allegedly took the victim’s bicycle and chased him and the bystander into the parking lot with a knife in hand.

In the parking lot, another bystander called 911 as Crispin allegedly began approaching a person standing by their car. Once Crispin learned this, the complaint indicates he took off but came back to the scene as officers were talking to witnesses around 5:35 p.m.

Upon detaining Crispin, an officer says they found him with a knife that matched witnesses’ descriptions and several stolen Walgreens items in his backpack.

Crispin was then arrested and charged by police with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of battery, shoplifting and larceny.

Judge Ann Maxwell-Chavez granted Crispin conditions of release Monday.