CrossFit ABQ to host event supporting kids’ fitness, Locker 505

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s important for kids to be active and get exercise and have what they need as the school year starts very soon.

CrossFit Albuquerque is combining both of those. This Saturday, they’re hosting an event just for kids and to support kids.

“The kids are going to be tested in fitness in different areas: Endurance, strength as well as agility and overall fitness, with some CrossFit style things,” said Aaron Bubbico, the owner of CrossFit Albuquerque.

It’s called the Summer Fitness Throwdown. The event is for those who are ages six to 17 who want to learn CrossFit and have some fun.

“CrossFit is basically high-intensity exercises doing functional movements. Things that you would translate into everyday life. We don’t do a lot of bicep curls or machine work,” Bubbico said. “We do a lot of squats, cleans and a lot of deadlifts, and running and jumping. Things that are functional.”

All of that may sound intimidating but Bubbico says CrossFit can be for everyone. They also want to encourage young people to stay active.

“We all know that health and fitness are important. We have a widespread epidemic of obesity. Kids are not getting out as much. They are not doing as much as they need to stay fit so this is something that we wanted to do to try to encourage that,” Bubbico said.

The gym already offers a scaled-down version of CrossFit for teens and kids year-round. They say it’s made an impact on some.

“I wouldn’t be in shape if I didn’t do it. And honestly, I’d be super lazy if I didn’t,” Jonah said.

This Saturday’s event will get kids moving but will also support Locker #505. They’re a nonprofit that provides school clothes for students in need.

“I love that they give back to the kids in New Mexico and so it’s a great cause. We’re doing a raffle that will support them. Also, we’re donating a portion that we receive from sponsors as well as from the entry fees. We’re hoping that it’ll help kids that are in need as well as increase the mental focus for fitness for kids in the state,” Bubbico explained.

To participate, you must be between the ages of six and 17. It’s not too late to register either. Click here to learn more.