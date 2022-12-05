Crossing Guard Food Drive happening this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As you get your student ready this week, why not throw in a can of food in their backpack? Not for their snack – you can if you want to – but to give to a crossing guard.

From December 5 through the 9th, crossing guards at Albuquerque Public Schools’ 74 elementary schools are accepting a variety of canned foods.

All of the items will be donated to Roadrunner Food Bank at the end of the week, to help New Mexicans get the food they need during the holidays.