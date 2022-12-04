Crowds pack Central for Twinkle Light Parade despite rain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Thousands of people packed along Central to watch the Twinkle Light Parade, despite the rain.

The parade is one of Albuquerque most beloved holiday traditions.

Organizers with the city’s Arts and Culture Department say this is one of the biggest Twinkle Light Parades in recent years. They say they had to limit the number of entries at 123 because it was getting too big.

Earlier this week, they estimated up to 4,000 people would march in the parade, and based on what we saw a lot of those folks decided to brace for the weather. It’s the same for the folks watching from the sidelines.

Folks we talked to said this parade only happens once a year, and they weren’t going to let a little rain stop them from getting in the Christmas spirit.

