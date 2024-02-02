Cub Scouts partners with Storehouse NM for ‘Scouting for Food’

This weekend at the Albertsons on Tramway and Academy, Scouts will be Scouting for Food to help those in need in our area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Cub Scout Pack 409 will be “Scouting for Food” this weekend in Albuquerque to support Storehouse New Mexico.

This Saturday and Sunday, each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can bring canned and shelf-stable foods to the Albertsons and Academy and Tramway. They’ll be collecting nonperishable food items, like canned soups/stews, peanut butter, tuna and more.

Last year, the Scouts say their efforts provided almost 14,000 meals to families in central New Mexico. This year, they’re aiming for 15,000 meals.

If you can’t make it, you can also donate online. The Scouts stopped by to explain more.