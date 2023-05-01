Cuba schools add new safety measures, including vape sensors in bathrooms

CUBA, N.M. – No one wants to think about the possibility of something terrible happening on one of our school campuses, but it’s a reality our districts are challenged with.

Now, one school district in New Mexico is leading the way with innovative ways to keep students safe.

“They bring the tools they need to be successful at school and leave the rest of the stuff at home,” said Victoria Dominguez, Community Schools director.

Dominguez says that’s the idea behind several new safety features across Cuba school buildings, like campus-issued clear backpacks.

“I know it can be a little hassle a little pain in the butt to start the school day, but we feel a lot better sending our kids to school knowing there’s certain procedures in place,” said Cuba Middle School Principal J.J. Sandoval.

Sandoval says they’ve added several safety measures over the years – the most recent are vape sensors.

“It monitors and works off the sensors testing the air quality,” said Brian Voss, a district Technology Systems specialist.

The sensors have been installed in bathrooms and locker rooms throughout the district.

Sandoval gets an alert straight to his phone if it detects someone vaping.

“We’re meeting each other at the bathroom to see who is coming out,” said Sandoval.

Officials can also check security cameras – technology that has already been paying off for them.

“We’re not going to be able to stop all of it, but I think if we can deter it a little bit, or at least slow it down,” Sandoval said.

The same goes for the armed security on every campus, and new safety protocols to make sure these buildings are a safe place for students, staff and families.

“We always have to be prepared. You never know when it’s going to happen, or what’s going to happen, be prepared,” said Dominguez.