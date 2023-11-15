Cumbres and Toltec Railroad to add diesel engine next year

Ahead of the busy holiday season, the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad is adding a modern diesel engine to its lineup.

CHAMA, N.M. — The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, often regarded as a state treasure and a living history museum, is getting a modern upgrade.

The traditionally coal-fired stream train brigade is adding a diesel engine to the mix. They purchased the engine for $120,000 and it will arrive next year.

Don’t expect it to take you on a ride unless it’s an emergency, though. They will use the diesel engine as a backup.

The nearby Durango and Silverton Railroad had to limit its use of coal engines after the 416 Fire five years ago. Officials blamed the fire on a spark from the locomotive.

The Cumbres and Toltec Railroad’s holiday express train will take off December 2 and 3 from Chama. Tickets are $20 and officials suggest riders should bring a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item to donate.