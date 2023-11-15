Cumbres and Toltec Railroad to add diesel engine next year

By KOB

Cumbres and Toltec Railroad adds diesel engine ahead of holidays

Ahead of the busy holiday season, the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad is adding a modern diesel engine to its lineup.

CHAMA, N.M. — The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, often regarded as a state treasure and a living history museum, is getting a modern upgrade.

The traditionally coal-fired stream train brigade is adding a diesel engine to the mix. They purchased the engine for $120,000 and it will arrive next year.

Don’t expect it to take you on a ride unless it’s an emergency, though. They will use the diesel engine as a backup.

The nearby Durango and Silverton Railroad had to limit its use of coal engines after the 416 Fire five years ago. Officials blamed the fire on a spark from the locomotive.

The Cumbres and Toltec Railroad’s holiday express train will take off December 2 and 3 from Chama. Tickets are $20 and officials suggest riders should bring a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item to donate.