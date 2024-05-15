Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad to kick off 2024 season next weekend

The iconic railroad will take on passengers, beginning May 25.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The opening whistle will blow next weekend as trains will set off on the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad for the first time in 2024.

The 2024 season starts Saturday, May 25. Opening day festivities will take place at the Chama station and the Antonito, Colo. station.

The railroad offers people a chance to ride an authentic steam engine. Their season goes through October 19 with trains departing from Antonito and Chama six days a week, Tuesday-Sunday.

