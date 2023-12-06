Curry County community mourns passing of Sheriff Mike Reeves

Curry County Sheriff Mike Reeves died Monday in Santa Fe while attending the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. He was 59.

Sheriff Reeves served New Mexicans in five different law enforcement agencies for over 40 years.

Earlier this year, he became the sheriff of Curry County.

“We’re still here saddened by his loss and he’s a very good leader. He will be missed,” said Clovis Police Department Chief Roy Rice.

“We are heartbroken for the loss of Sheriff Reeves. Sheriff’s Reeves made our county a better place, and we are forever grateful for his decades of public service. He was not just a sheriff, or co-worker, but a friend. We’re going to miss him. This whole county is going to miss him,” says Lance Pyle, a Curry County manager.

In a statement, Mayor Mike Morris shared his condolences and looked back on the year Reeves served as sheriff:

“On behalf of the city of Clovis and the Clovis City Commission, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family of Sheriff Mike Reeves, together with the Curry County Sheriff’s Department and county staff. Sheriff Reeves has been an outstanding advocate for our community and its safety and will be sorely missed.”

Undersheriff Michael Brockett will take over until a sheriff is appointed.