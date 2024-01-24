CYFD calls rapid hiring event in Albuquerque a success

The New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department is looking to fill 72 positions.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department is looking to fill 72 positions.

“We are currently in need of child protective services positions for investigations, and permanency placement. We also have positions within our statewide central intake, which is our child abuse hotline,” said CYFD Acting Deputy Director Leticia Salinas.

They’re also looking for child service agents and people at their receiving center. Within the first two hours, calling the hiring event a success.

“We have seen 55 individuals come through the doors, and we have already conducted 42 interviews,” Salinas said. “We’re super excited to already see those numbers. People are coming through those doors to want to be able to work for the department.”

Last week, CYFD had another rapid hiring event in Roswell. They were looking to fill 11 positions and hired eight people.

“That’s super exciting for the department that they have come through those doors wanting to show themselves and show their resumes and their skills that they have to be a part of the department,” said Salinas.

You can find more information on how to apply for a job here.