CYFD provides update on case backlog

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a promise back in February to have the Children, Youth and Families Department’s more than 2,000 case backlog cleared by April.

SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a promise back in February to have the Children, Youth, and Families Department’s more than 2,000 case backlog cleared by April.

Now that time has come, and as of Wednesday, April 3, CYFD leaders shared an update on their progress.

CYFD says they have less than 200 cases considered overdue, and are working to reduce that number even more.

Leaders say that clearing the backlog was a high-priority for the governor, and it would not have been possible without CYFD staff, and cooperation across multiple state departments.