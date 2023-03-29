DA Bregman announces new measures to crack down on guns in schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County district attorney, along with law enforcement, is taking a firm stance on firearms on school campuses. They introduced a county-wide anti-gun initiative for schools.

“I can tell you as a DA, in my short time as a DA, one of my biggest nightmares is a school tragedy like this. And I know it is the biggest nightmare any parent would have in this community,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

Bregman says there will be a zero-tolerance policy if someone is caught on campus with a gun.

“Don’t even think about bringing a gun on school grounds in Bernalillo County, you will be arrested and charged as a felon,” said Bregman.

Bregman says this was a community effort after multiple conversations with law enforcement and school leaders.

“(It) doesn’t take much of a memory to remember almost two years ago this community waking up and understanding that Bennie Hargrove lost his life at Washington Middle School,” Bregman said.

“We are at a place where we have the best partnerships I’ve seen in my 28 years,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

Not only is it the DA’s office and APD, but Albuquerque Public Schools and the U.S. Marshals are also on board.

Students caught with a firearm on campus with be expelled for one year, and prosecuted as a felon.

“State prosecutor on call 24/7, 365 to work with law enforcement on making sure that we have the necessary tools to arrest, get an arrest warrant and prosecute this case,” said Bregman.

They will also be posting signs on every school campus notifying people guns are not allowed, and create a special curriculum for students starting next year.

“We will develop a curriculum and launch it where we will basically put cops and prosecutors in the classroom teaching students about the criminal justice system, and how much problems guns cause,” said Bregman.

School leaders also took part in crafting this anti-gun initiative. There will be new curriculum, but there will also be structural changes to all campuses.