‘Dark Winds’ set for Season 2, now filming in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Film Office announced AMC’s Dark Winds TV series will return for a second season and is filming in two New Mexico locations.

The series is currently filming in Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo. Over 300 local cast and crew are being employed by the series, the film office says.

The series follows a lieutenant and a deputy as they uncover crimes and mysteries.

Season 1 was filmed in Santa Fe, Cochiti Pueblo and Española. Those episodes are currently airing on AMC.