Dash cam video shows truck crashing into gas station pumps

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – A wild video caught on camera shows a truck slamming into a gas station. This all happened at the Speedway in La Plata in San Juan County.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, as the sun is setting over the Four Corners, a driver is heading to the Speedway gas station in La Plata when a truck barrels through the gas pumps. He stops just in the nick of time.

The driver caught it all on his dash camera and posted it to TikTok, which quickly turned viral.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says after the truck crashed in the pump, it continued on, hitting a metal fence.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt in the crash. But the witness also posted photos and said the woman driving that truck did have minor injuries.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office didn’t identify the driver but said they appeared disoriented after the crash.

Investigators believe the driver suffered a medical episode, and they don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

The driver also had no memory of what happened. The sheriff’s office wants to remind the community: if you have a medical condition, make sure you take prescribed medicine.