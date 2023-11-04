Daylight saving time debate in New Mexico

Clocks will go back an hour this weekend, marking the end of daylight saving time. Getting rid of that ritual has been a topic of debate for decades.

“I usually like to go do activities outdoors after work, like hiking a little bit or riding my bike, and I don’t like to ride while it’s dark. So that’s the only reason why I don’t love it,” said Martin Castaneda, a New Mexico resident.

A lot of people don’t love it. On state and national levels there have been efforts to keep us from changing our clocks.

Back in March, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent, but the bill never made it past the House.

In New Mexico, two bills were introduced during this year’s legislative session: one would keep the state on standard time year round, and the other on daylight saving time. But neither one made it far.

“I’m not too excited,” said Ariel Archuleta, a UNM student. “I like the darkness later around eight because it feels more normal. As for at 6:30, you already feel like you need to be in bed sleeping.”

Some people KOB 4 talked to say the time change is not that big of an issue, and they would like to see it stop in our state.

“Let’s be practical, let’s just stick to one, I don’t understand why jump? Like, the daylight saving, I don’t understand it. Let’s just stick to one,” said Castaneda.

Sen. Martin Heinrich supported the Sunshine Protection Act. KOB 4 did not hear back from him Friday.

KOB 4 also have not heard back from state legislators who’ve pushed to freeze the clock at the state level.