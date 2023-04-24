Animal carcasses found dumped in lot near General Mills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s a disturbing sort of graveyard that’s popped up in northeast Albuquerque.

The lot is just beyond the General Mills fence line. Dead animals are scattered all over a dirt area – some so badly decomposed all that’s left are bones.

A viewer sent KOB 4 a picture showing a dead deer tossed among the brush right off of Edith and Paseo del Norte in northeast Albuquerque.

What KOB 4 found when our crews went out there was much worse.

There are piles of bones scattered on the other side of the General Mills fence line. Several decaying animals, skulls, and lumps of fur – making it tough to determine what kind of animal it was.

Because it’s not really noticeable from the road, people in the nearby neighborhood say they had no clue what was beyond the fence blocking that lot.

A spokesperson with New Mexico Game and Fish say they are looking into it and dumping a deer or other game is illegal, and reportable through Operation Game Thief.

KOB 4 reached out to General Mills to see if this is something they’re aware of or perhaps something they’ve caught on camera. We haven’t heard back.