Deadline to file taxes is today: Here are some last minute options

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Today is Tax Day, and the clock is ticking if you haven’t filed them yet.

If you were planning on sending them through the mail, your options are shrinking as it gets later and later. But not all hope is lost.

USPS is already closed, but there are some UPS and FedEx locations that are open until 6:30 and 8 tonight.

UPS access point locations are open until 9 p.m. and FedEx onsite is open until midnight, but that’s essentially just for dropping off. There’s no guarantee it would be postmarked Monday – which is the requirement for the IRS.

If you’re filing online, you have until 11:59 p.m. Many taxpayers can still file for free with IRS free file or direct file.

You can also file an extension, but you would have to file that by tonight at 11:59. That would push the deadline to Oct. 15. But you will still need to pay taxes owed today.

Remember, if you don’t file by tonight, you could get a penalty.

New Mexicans can check the status of their returns and refunds by using the “Where’s My Refund” tool on the Taxation and Revenue Department’s taxpayer access point website at tap.state.nm.us. You can also make an account on that website.

If you have any questions, the IRS has an FAQ on its homepage.