Deaf Cultural Center opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There is a new place open in Albuquerque to support members of our community who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The Deaf Culture Center of New Mexico held its grand opening Saturday. The center will provide services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. That includes health and nutrition education, technology training and a food pantry.

“I wanted the deaf cultural center to have a place and I dreamed of this since 1994. [That is] A place that would be consistent to be our own. We would establish our traditions, our language,” explained Lisa McNiven, the chair of Focus Group.

The center is located in a new apartment complex specifically designed for the needs of people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

The facility provides affordable housing for the community and is only one of five such apartment communities in the U.S.

