‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens at Popejoy Hall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a tumultuous few years for the arts, many Broadway shows are back on tour. One of them, “Dear Evan Hansen,” is making its Albuquerque debut Wednesday night.

Actors Coleen Sexton and Lili Thomas say the musical is about connection and loving one another — a message that resonates with people even more after the pandemic hit. They said going back on tour is a dream come true after years of canceled shows.

The production stars a young boy, Evan Hansen, whose lie spirals out of control. Thomas said it’s a coming-of-age story that anyone can relate to.

“There are only eight characters in the show, everyone that comes to see it will feel like they see themselves a little bit in one of these characters,” she said.

New Mexicans can see the Broadway show at Popejoy Hall through March 26.

To see the full story, click on the video above.