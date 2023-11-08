Debate continues over proposed gas facility near Double Eagle Airport

The New Mexico Gas Company is pushing for a new facility on the West Side to save customers money.

Just north of the Double Eagle II Airport on the West Side is where New Mexico Gas representatives want to build a 25-acre liquid natural gas storage plant.

“We can fill it up in the summer months when gas prices are low. Then, we can take the gas out and put it back on the system in the winter when gas prices are higher,” said Gerald Wessen, a spokesperson for NM Gas.

Recently, they held a public meeting to get input from residents who, once again, expressed concerns about safety.

Numerous concerns also came to light at an October meeting of the Bernalillo County Commission. They voted to recommend the Public Regulation Commission deny approval for the facility.

NM Gas still insists the facility would be safe.

“There isn’t another one of these in New Mexico, although there are about 100 of these. They call them peak-shaving plants that operate safely in dozens of communities across the country,” Wessen said.

Wessen says we rely on a storage facility in West Texas. He says it can up to 24 hours to get gas to New Mexico.

With one in the metro, NM Gas officials say that time would be cut to just one hour.

“We have control of the storage to use it when we need it. It’s here, near where our customers use the gas instead of being in West Texas,” Wessen said.

Wessen says shorter transport times also mean customers save more.

“Our customers are paying the lower summer price for gas, instead of the higher winter price,” Wessen said.

Regulators are reviewing the plans. If they approve them, they anticipate a late 2026 completion date for construction.