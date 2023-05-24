Debt relief applications open for New Mexico’s healthcare workers

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s higher education department opened applications for a program providing student loan forgiveness for healthcare workers.

The Health Professional Loan Repayment Program will provide eligible applicants with up to $25,000 in forgiveness. The program covers more than 25 health occupations and licenses in allied, dental, medical and mental health fields.

Last year, the program received nearly 650 applications. However, officials said they only awarded funds to 44 applicants due to “limited funding.”

This year, the program received a $13 million increase. Now, they have $14.6 million to support more than 600 working health professionals in New Mexico.

The higher education department says the average debt of last year’s recipients was over $95,000.

Applicants must be:

A U.S. citizen or permanent resident

An established New Mexico resident for at least 12 consecutive months

A licensed or certified in the state of New Mexico as of July 1, 2022

Employed at least 36 hours per week

Graduates of New Mexico’s colleges and universities will also be preferred.

Recipients must practice in one of New Mexico’s health professional shortage areas for a minimum of two years.

As of now, 28 of the state’s 33 counties are billed as shortage areas – and four counties are partial shortage areas.

Anyone interested can click here to apply until June 9 at 5 p.m.