December kicks off with above-average temps, sunshine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is officially December and we’re kicking off the month with very un-December-like conditions.

Temperatures will be well into the 50s for much of the state and some places will see 60° or more. As the week wraps up, places like Roswell could even see 70°.

Then, a cold front comes through for Saturday and drops temperatures down, but it won’t last long.

The wind will be prevalent over the next few days, as Steve Stucker shares in his full forecast in the video above.