Decoding spring symptoms: Is it allergies or a cold?

Is it allergies or is it a cold? Meteorologist Brandon Richards looked into what pollen is currently most active and if it's to blame for any symptoms you may be feeling – whether that's sniffling, sneezing, or coughing.

As of Thursday morning, pollen in Albuquerque is actually low right now with the exception of juniper on the West Side. You can thank the recent rain and moisture for this.

Higher moisture or humidity values dampen the pollen, keeping it from traveling as far. Low humidity and wind can carry pollen further.

So what’s the difference between allergy symptoms and cold symptoms?

“Fever, sore throat, cough are more common in colds, and then itchy eyes are more common in seasonal allergies,” said Dr. Osman Dokmeci, associate professor of Internal Medicine at UNMH.

There are some similarities. Sneezing, runny nose, stuffy nose, and tiredness can be a symptom of both – without a fever. Also, having a sore throat is not a normal allergy symptom.

Coughing is another sign of a cold, although allergies can trigger asthma, which can lead to a cough that way.

Pollen count information can be found daily here.