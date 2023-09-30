Defense attorney shares analysis of Oñate protest shooting

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — The fallout continues after a man was shot at the site of a proposed Juan de Oñate statue in Española.

The man arrested for pulling the trigger, 23-year-old Ryan Martinez, appeared before a judge Friday. He is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Multiple witnesses said they were able to identify the shooter as Martinez because he was known for trolling them online.

Video of the shooting clearly shows Martinez in a physical altercation with several others, moments before he fired the shot. It begs the question – will he argue he shot in self defense?

Defense attorney Ahmad Assed shares his analysis in the video above. He says every self-defense case is different, but this one would be an uphill battle.