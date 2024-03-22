Despite loss, Lobo fans remain proud of team’s historic run

Getting through a loss is somewhat easier when you've got other heartbroken fans around you. Several watch parties across the metro Friday turned into support groups.

The entire state has been rallying around the Lobos after their Mountain West Championship win.

On Friday, excitement filled Civic Plaza as the team took the court at the FexEdForum in Memphis. Fans started arriving at Civic Plaza as early as noon to stake out their spots. The city screened the big game for people to come out and watch together.

UNM students also packed the Student Union Building on campus for their watch party. Students told KOB 4 they were excited to see UNM in the NCAA tournament.

Fans said even though this isn’t the ending that they wanted, they’re still proud of the Lobos and what they’ve been able to accomplish this year.