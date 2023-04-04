Despite windy conditions, Isotopes returns to The Lab in home opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – While it may not be an ideal day for anything outside – let alone a home opener baseball game – the Isotopes are playing anyway.

They’ve been waiting months to return to The Lab, and they’re not going to let a little wind get to them.

Despite the bitter cold, hundreds of fans were lined up outside the stadium well before the doors even opened.

Some families KOB 4 talked to waited outside for nearly an hour. That was partly to make sure they get those free blankets, but mainly because they’re really excited to enjoy all of their favorite Isotopes traditions once again.

