Destination Accessibility: New program provides wheelchairs, scooters to visitors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Destination Accessibility is a new program in Albuquerque that will rent out scooters, electric wheelchairs, or transport chairs to visitors who may not be able to bring their own.

“We’re looking to really work to ensure Albuquerque is an inclusive destination that welcomes all travelers,” said Tania Armenta, president and CEO of Visit Albuquerque.

Armenta says they are also partnering with tour guides to provide accessible outdoor experiences.

“We really wanted people with disabilities who are visiting Albuquerque, who are visiting our great state, to have the equipment that they need to fully participate and fully experience all of our great tourist sites and our great outdoors,” she said.

Visit Albuquerque and the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division are funding the program.

“We’re going to move Albuquerque forward, that we’re going to be able to meet the demands of visitors,” Armenta said.

Destination Accessibility officially launched last week.

“A guy like me in a wheelchair can go on a 40-mile dirt trail ride, just an incredible setup,” said Dustin Berg with Global Opportunities Unlimited. We’re at a point in time where adaptive equipment and collaborations and partnerships like this one are just coming together at perfect timing.”

For more information on Destination Accessibility, click here. Free delivery is offered within Albuquerque.