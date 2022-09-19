Dexter HS student killed, another injured in car crash

DEXTER, N.M. – One Dexter High School student was killed and another seriously injured in a car accident Friday, according to school officials.

Starting Monday, there will be crisis personnel available for high school students who need support.

School officials say they have implemented a plan for helping students, teachers, and their families.

Dexter Fire and Rescue held a car wash fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help the families.