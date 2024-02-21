Disruptive passenger forces American Airlines flight to return to Albuquerque

A "disturbance" on an American Airlines flight forced it to return to the Sunport Tuesday.

Reps with American Airlines told KOB 4 that Flight 1219 from Albuquerque to Chicago was forced to return shortly after taking off because of a disruptive passenger.

A passenger, @DonnieDoesWorld, posted a picture saying a man tried to aggressively open the airplane door so he and five other people wrestled him down in the aisle until they landed back in Albuquerque safely. Another picture shows the man being led off the jet bridge.

30 minutes after departing Albuquerque I was shaken out of my Panda Express and Tequila induced stupor by a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back. Me and 5 other dudes had to wrestle him into the aisle, duct tape his legs, and throw flexi-cuffs on him.… pic.twitter.com/zkrtEveYgQ — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) February 20, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen, WE GOT HIM pic.twitter.com/zuuWDrYXBS — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) February 20, 2024

The FBI issued the following statement, but did not provide any additional information:

“The Albuquerque Division of the FBI is aware of the incident and we are currently investigating.”