District attorney answers questions on dismissed DWI cases, investigation into APD officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New details are emerging about the federal investigation involving a handful of APD’s DWI officers and a local attorney.

KOB 4 learned Wednesday that the officers reassigned or placed on leave have also recently been placed on the Bernalillo County district attorney’s Giglio – or Brady – list. Essentially, this is a list of law enforcement officers who have had their credibility as a witness questioned.

The district attorney’s office says they can’t confirm why five officers have been added to the list – a spokesperson said they have just recently been added.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed the recent raids and the on-leave officers are connected to the 156 DWI cases dropped by the district attorney’s office. APD Chief Harold Medina also confirms all the officers worked on the DWI unit.

The investigation is ongoing, but Medina says those officers could face even more consequences down the road.

“If that information comes that they were more involved in that, there’s something we should be concerned about,” Medina told KOB 4. “Well then it could move to administrative leave and ultimately it could lead to some type of termination.”

District Attorney Sam Bregman joined KOB 4 in studio Wednesday to talk about the Brady list, the federal investigation, and the future of the cases involving those officers.

