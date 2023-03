ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While lawmakers are touting some new public safety bills following the legislative session, many are still concerned about public safety.

New Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman — appointed by the governor — had his own fight in the Roundhouse. He joined KOB 4 live in studio to discuss what it will take to make Albuquerque streets safe.

Click on the video above for the full interview.