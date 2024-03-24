Disturbance near UNM ends with woman arrested, dog shot
A disturbance near UNM Saturday morning ended with Albuquerque police shooting a dog.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A disturbance near UNM Saturday morning ended with Albuquerque police shooting a dog.
Officers were called out to an apartment just south of Johnson Field. Police say a woman shot at a man inside a residence, and refused to come out. The man was not harmed.
At some point, officers took the woman into custody.
Police say that’s when a dog attacked an officer, and the dog was shot. No word on the condition of the dog.
Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.