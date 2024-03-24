Disturbance near UNM ends with woman arrested, dog shot

A disturbance near UNM Saturday morning ended with Albuquerque police shooting a dog.

Officers were called out to an apartment just south of Johnson Field. Police say a woman shot at a man inside a residence, and refused to come out. The man was not harmed.

At some point, officers took the woman into custody.

Police say that’s when a dog attacked an officer, and the dog was shot. No word on the condition of the dog.

