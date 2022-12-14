DiverseIT seeks computer donations to help those with disabilities, nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The world revolves around the internet now but some don’t have a way to get connected and that’s something a local program is trying to fix.

The DiverseIT program receives gently-used computers and laptops as donations, scrubs the hard drives, fixes them if needed and gives them away for free to people with disabilities and nonprofits in the community.

The program was launched by Adelante Development Center, a New Mexico nonprofit that supports seniors and those with disabilities in the state.

“It’s important to make sure that people have access to technology because, in today’s world, that’s how you get your groceries, that’s how you go to the doctor, and that you get better job placements that are better paying. You have to know technology beyond your phone,” said Jill Beets, the vice president of marketing for Adelante.

DiverseIT also works closely with seniors to help them navigate the Internet safely and effectively.

Right now, they’re most in need of laptops, and, if you’d like to learn more about the program or how to donate, click here.