Do the Lobos have what it takes to beat Clemson?

There's a lot of excitement for the UNM men's basketball game Friday. It's the Lobo's first NCAA tournament game in 10 years. They will have to pull off an upset in order to advance.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There’s a lot of excitement for the UNM men’s basketball game Friday. It’s the Lobo’s first NCAA tournament game in 10 years. They will have to pull off an upset in order to advance.

The No. 11 seed Lobos will face No. 6 Clemson in Memphis at 1:10 p.m. MT. UNM is on a hot streak after winning the Mountain West Tournament last weekend.

The Lobos are favored by up to 2.5 points depending on where you look. Both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama have UNM beating Clemson in their brackets.

Analyst and former star player Charles Barkley has UNM winning two games and getting to the Sweet 16. Analyst Wally Szczerbiak has the Lobos in the Elite 8.

KOB 4 asked basketball fans to see how confident they are in the Lobos. Click on the video above to watch.