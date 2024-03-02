Doctors warn of alarming increase in measles cases across the US

Doctors are sounding the alarm because measles cases are surging in more than a dozen states. While there have been no reported cases in New Mexico, reps with the New Mexico Pediatric Society say it is on their radar.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doctors are sounding the alarm because measles cases are surging in more than a dozen states. While there have been no reported cases in New Mexico, reps with the New Mexico Pediatric Society say it is on their radar.

“A lot of parents say to me, well, my children don’t need these vaccines because we don’t see these diseases anymore – which, as we know now, is not true,” said Dr. Alex Cvijanovich, spokesperson for the New Mexico Pediatric Society.

A new report Friday from the CDC says there are now at least 41 cases of measles across 16 states. The CDC and other health experts say, other than travel, the main cause is that more and more people are refusing to get vaccinated.

“There are a lot of families worried about vaccine safety, yet we know this is an extremely safe and effective vaccine,” Dr. Cvijanovich said.

The vaccine is typically given to children at the age of 12 months, meaning babies under that age are very susceptible to catching the virus – especially from people who are unvaccinated.

Dr. Cvijanovich says that people with measles become contagious before physically seeing the spots, which makes spreading the virus easier.

“Months to years later, the infection can be reactivated, so it effects the brain,” Dr. Cvijanovich said.

Dr. Cvijanovich saw that firsthand with an unvaccinated patient who she said handled the virus well at five months old but later died at age 14 when the virus returned.

Dr. Cvijanovich said while there aren’t any reported cases in the state yet, we’re not in the clear and warned it could hit New Mexico hard.

“We’re an underserved state in terms of medical care, so getting rapid medical to take care of these kids who get the measles virus is critical and it’s going to be a challenge,” Dr. Cvijanovich said.

The 41 cases across the nation mark the most in recent history of the virus at this time of year.

Experts warn the country could face a repeat of 2019’s massive surge and worry that could threaten the country’s status of having eliminated the virus.