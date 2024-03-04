Documentary on UFC legend Diego Sanchez coming out in April

Albuquerque UFC legend Diego Sanchez is the focus of a new documentary film.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque UFC legend Diego Sanchez is the focus of a new documentary film.

Documentary filmmaker Charlie Minn directed the film, called “Nightmare.” Sanchez was a state champion at Del Norte High School in 2000 and went on to win the first The Ultimate Fighter competition in 2005.

So what’s next for Sanchez?

“Not rushing it, even though I know the window is closing,” Sanchez said. “If God doesn’t want me to fight again, then I won’t fight again. And I’m 100% fine with it, I’m not holding onto it like, I got to fight, I got to fight still.”

You can catch the film starting next month at Icon Cinemas in Albuquerque. For more information, click here.