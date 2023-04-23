Dodgeball tournament raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Saturday, throwing some dodgeballs meant so much more than just playing a game.

“We are hosting our second annual Public Safety Dodgeball Tournament,” said Robert T. Arguelles, Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson. “This is an opportunity for us to basically raise some proceeds, to raise some awareness for Special Olympics New Mexico.”

“The fact that we have our greatest servants of the government, the police and fire department supporting these guys, and fundraising – and they get to come together as a team,” said Rhonda DeMarco, mother of a Special Olympics participant.

People from all over the state came out to Atrisco Heritage High School to raise money.

“Looks like there’s a bunch of different agencies that we just work with, so it’s just nice to get out and have fun together,” said Jonathan Barron, an Albuquerque ambulance EMT.

KOB 4 even had a team out there Saturday morning.

The event is only in its second year, but Bernalillo Fire Department reps say they’re already projected to raise more money this year.

“This year, we had 24 teams enter at $100 per team, that’s already at $2,100 just in team entry fees right? That doesn’t include proceeds we’ll receive from anyone attending the raffles and some other stuff, so we have the potential to go much higher this year than we did last year,” said Arguelles.