Does the retro Lobos logo look similar to another school’s throwback?

An announcement this week from the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team led to an interesting comment on social media.

The Lobos revealed they are going to wear turquoise uniforms with a retro logo for their home game Friday night, and someone pointed out that the logo looks similar to one once used by the Wolfpack of North Carolina State University.

Both logos go back to the 1960s, but it’s still unclear which one came out first.

A UNM Athletics spokesperson said the school started using its logo in 1966, when the Pit opened. An NC State Athletics spokesperson wasn’t sure exactly when in the 1960s the school unveiled theirs.

KOB 4 asked people near UNM campus what they know about the throwback looks, and if they could tell them apart.