Dog reunited with owner after apartment fire

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were called out to an apartment complex on Montgomery near Pennsylvania Monday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were called out to an apartment complex on Montgomery near Pennsylvania Monday.

The apartment complex was evacuated due to the fire and a total of 12 apartments were damaged.

“It was really bad,” said Kathleen Abbott, one of the neighbors. “The smoke was bad, I mean I still got it in my chest and my clothes.”

Abbott was not the only resident of the Arioso Apartments impacted by the second-floor fire. Two apartments are now unliveable.

Even though no one was injured, firefighters did have to rescue people from the fire – but not just people.

“This dog was coming out and he was trying to come up underneath the gate, so I got him, pushed his head down and pulled him out,” Abbott said.

Abbott made sure Sparky was reunited with his owner.

“I went over and I went to the building on the other side and it was her building, where she lives,” Abbott said.

As an animal lover, she knew she couldn’t leave him behind.

Again, no injuries were reported in this fire. Officials are still looking into what caused the fire.