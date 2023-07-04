Dogs, cats displaced after flooding damage at Santa Fe Animal Shelter

SANTA FE, N.M. – Dozens of animals were displaced after a plumbing issue at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

Drains backed up and kennels flooded in one of the four buildings on the campus – displacing 22 dogs, five cats, and 13 kennels of kittens.

Leaders say this couldn’t come at a worse time as Fourth of July is usually the shelter’s highest intake day of the year.

They’re asking pet owners to be especially responsible this holiday.

The shelter expects plumbing repairs to be more than $10,000. It’s accepting donations online and in-person.

The shelter is also waiving all adoption fees for the rest of the month.

For more information on how to help the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, click here.