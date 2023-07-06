DOH: More HIV cases linked to vampire facials from VIP Spa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The state Department of Health says more HIV infections are linked to a now closed Albuquerque spa.

Health officials say anyone who received a so-called vampire facial, or botox injections at the VIP Spa should be tested again.

The state shut down VIP Spa in 2018 after at least two people tested positive for HIV after getting a vampire facial. The spa’s former owner was sentenced to three and half years in prison last year.

Now, the Department of Health says more people tested positive for HIV this year, from treatments in 2018.

The Department of Health is hosting three walk-in free testing events for former VIP clients.

People get tested at the South Valley Public Health Office on:

Friday, July 7, from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 12-noon.

Tuesday, July 18, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Click here for more information on finding HIV testing locations.