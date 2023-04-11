Domestic violence and sexual assault commission makes progress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new group cutting back on violence in the metro got together for its second time Monday.

The last time KOB 4 checked in with the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Commission members, they were hoping to add at least three more seats to the table, for reps with the attorney general’s office, public defender and district attorney.

On Monday, they filled two of those seats and say they’re still waiting for a response from the attorney general.

“Domestic violence is hard, sexual assault is hard, and these are really difficult cases to work on,” said Gail Starr, an appointed commission member from Albuquerque Sane. “Ultimately, we’re hoping to make our community safer, but it’s a huge task, getting everybody to the table and getting everybody introduced. And working together, I think has been like the first steps.”

Apart from staying on top of the AG’s office to get one of its representatives involved, other steps the commission took just a couple of hours ago were toward creating five potential subcommittees to better support the commission.

They also talked about prioritizing temporary housing for people in emergency situations, when considering how to use their $100,000 in funding for survivors.

“So far, I think has been great. I mean, everything seems to be flowing pretty good,” said Stacy Burleson, co-chair of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Commission.

Commission members say any domestic violence or sexual assault survivor who wants to be a part of these meetings is more than welcome. They can join-in person or through Zoom every second Tuesday of the month.

For more information on upcoming meetings, click here.

