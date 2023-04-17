Donate Life Month, donor hero’s life to be honored in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque will proclaim April as “Donate Life Month,” this Monday night, and an event this Saturday will honor the life of one donor hero.

The 1st Annual Bill Raul Talavera Motorcycle & Car Show is coming up Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will happen at the St. Therese Parish Hall parking lot, 3424 4th St. N.W. There’s a $25 registration fee for all entrants. There will be food trucks, trophies and prizes.

All proceeds will go to New Mexico organ donors and recipients.

We talked with one organ recipient, Victoria Yocum, whose life was saved by receiving a liver last year.